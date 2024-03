BROWNS CENTURY THEATER HONORED BY SENATOR ERNST

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST HAS NAMED THE BROWNS CENTURY THEATER OF LE MARS AS HER IOWA SMALL BUSINESS OF THE WEEK.

ERNST IS THE RANKING G-O-P MEMBER OF THE SENATE SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE AND RECOGNIZES A SMALL BUSINESS EACH WEEK FROM ONE OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

SHE SAYS “IT’S CLEAR A PASSION FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS RUNS IN THE BROWN FAMILY, AND THEY’VE CHANNELED THEIR LOVE FOR MUSIC INTO A SUCCESSFUL SMALL BUSINESS IN LE MARS.

ERNST SAYS SHE IS PROUD TO BE SINGING THE PRAISES OF THIS IOWA FAMILY WHO HAS DONE SUCH A GREAT JOB OF INVESTING IN THEIR LOCAL COMMUNITY.”

THE BROWNS CENTURY THEATER SEATS 150 PEOPLE AND HAS HOSTED 100 SHOWS EVERY YEAR SINCE ITS OPENING, FEATURING THE FAMILY’S MUSIC AND OTHER ARTISTS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THIS YEAR, THE BROWNS CELEBRATED THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY OF PERFORMING TOGETHER AND THE 9TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BROWNS CENTURY THEATER.