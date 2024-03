BIRD ENDS E-15 LAWSUIT VS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD HAS ANNOUNCED VICTORY IN HER CASE AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR YEAR-ROUND E-15 GASOLINE.

BIRD IS NOW ENDING HER LAWSUIT, GIVEN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S NEW RULE THAT GRANTS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ REQUEST FOR THE SALE OF E-15 GASOLINE DURING THE SUMMER.

THE RULE IS SET TO TAKE EFFECT IN 2025.

ATTORNEY GENERAL BIRD RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE IS GLAD THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN FINALLY DID THE RIGHT THING BY PERMITTING THE SALE OF E-15 GASOLINE DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.

BIRD SAYS IT’S LONG OVERDUE AND GOES OUT TO THE HARD-WORKING FARMERS AND FAMILIES ACROSS THE STATE WHO WILL REAP THE BENEFITS.