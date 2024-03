SD GOOD STUDENT DRIVERS CAN WIN $10,000 FOR THEMSELVES & THEIR SCHOOL

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS MAY WIN $10,000 FOR THEMSELVES AND ANOTHER $10,000 FOR THEIR SCHOOL BY PRACTICING AND KNOWING SAFE DRIVING SKILLS.

IT’S THROUGH A SAFE DRIVING PROGRAM FOR TEENS CALLED LESSON LEARNED.

THE PROGRAM IS IN ITS EIGHTH YEAR AND IS TIMED WITH SPRING’S DRIVER EDUCATION CLASSES.

IT’S SPONSORED BY THE SOUTH DAKOTA OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, WHICH PROVIDES THE PRIZE MONEY.

THE ENTRY PERIOD RUNS NOW THROUGH APRIL 30TH AND TO PARTICIPATE, STUDENTS MUST BE BETWEEN 14 AND 19 YEARS OF AGE AND COMPLETE A THREE-QUESTION SAFE DRIVING QUIZ ONLINE AT

HTTPS://DRIVESAFESD.COM/LESSON-LEARNED.

ONCE COMPLETED, THEIR NAMES ARE ENTERED INTO THE DRAWING.