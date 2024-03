NORFOLK MAN DIES IN VAN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT SUNDAY MORNNING IN THAT CITY.

NORFOLK POLICE SAY 53-YEAR-OLD CLAYTON J. WUESTWALD DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED WHEN HIS VAN ROLLED OVER IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF SOUTH 5TH STREET AROUND 8:20 A.M.

POLICE SAY THE VAN WAS SOUTHBOUND WHEN THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL, OVERCORRECTED AND WENT OFF THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY. OVERTURNING AND EJECTING THE DRIVER.

THERE WERE NO OTHER OCCUPANTS IN THE VEHICLE AND WUESTWALD WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.