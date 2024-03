NOEM PRAISES SD LEGISLATIVE SESSION ACCOMPLISHMENTS

THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE WILL RECONVENE FOR ITS FINAL DAY NEXT MONDAY, MARCH 25TH, TO RECONSIDER BILLS VETOED BY GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM.

NOEM RELEASED A STATEMENT OVER THE WEEKEND ON THE RECENT CONCLUSION OF THE REGULAR SESSION,

SAYING LAWMAKERS CUT $70 MILLION IN SPENDING FROM THE OVERALL BUDGET THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

THE FINAL BUDGET PROVIDES A 4% INCREASE TO EDUCATION, THE STATE’S TECHNICAL COLLEGES, REIMBURSEMENT RATES FOR HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICE PROVIDERS, AND SALARY INCREASES FOR STATE EMPLOYEES.

NOEM SAYS THEY MADE SURE THAT TEACHERS ARE RECEIVING THE PAYCHECKS THAT THEY DESERVE AND SHE SIGNED A BILL TO INCREASE TEACHER PAY AND ENSURE THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER LEAVING TEACHERS BEHIND WHEN THE STATE INCREASES STATE FUNDING FOR EDUCATION.

SHE ALSO PRAISED LAWMAKERS FOR PASSING A BILL TO PROHIBIT SIX EVIL FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS FROM BUYING AGRICULTURAL LAND IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

