IOWA SENATE PASSES THEIR VERSION OF AEA BILL

THE IOWA SENATE PASSED THEIR VERSION OF AREA EDUCATION AGENCY REFORM MONDAY, SETTING UP A CONFLICT WITH THE IOWA HOUSE, WHICH HAD EARLIER PASSED THEIR OWN VERSION.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE IOWA SENATE’S ACTION SAYING

“I WANT TO THANK THE SENATE FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO IMPROVING SPECIAL EDUCATION AND ACKNOWLEDGING THAT THE AEA SYSTEM NEEDS REFORM.

I NOW LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH THE HOUSE AND SENATE TO REACH A COMPROMISE THAT WILL BRING TRANSPARENCY, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND CONSISTENCY TO THE AEA SYSTEM.

REYNOLDS SAYS AT THE SAME TIME WE MUST RECOGNIZE THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF TEACHERS IN THE CLASSROOM BY INCREASING MINIMUM SALARIES FOR BOTH STARTING AND EXPERIENCED TEACHERS.”

THE HOUSE HAS ALSO PASSED AN INCREASE IN TEACHER PAY TO AT LEAST $50,000 A YEAR WITHIN TWO YEARS, SOMETHING THE SENATE HAS NOT ACTED ON YET.