HISTORY AT HIGH NOON TO FEATURE LOCAL WOMEN’S ATHLETICS HISTORY

THE INVOLVEMENT OF YOUNG WOMEN IN LOCAL SPORTS IS THE TOPIC OF THIS THURSDAY’S “HISTORY AT HIGH NOON” AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THERESA WEAVER, THE MUSEUM’S CURATOR OF EDUCATION, WILL MAKE THE PRESENTATION AS PART OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH:

ONE OF THE UNIQUE ASPECTS OF GIRL’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL IN IOWA WAS THE SIX ON SIX GAME, WHERE EACH TEAM HAD THREE PLAYERS ON DEFENSE AND THREE OTHERS ON OFFENSE AT OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE COURT:

WEAVER WILL ALSO SPEAK ABOUT HOW TITLE IX AND SOCIAL MOVEMENTS PUSHED SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS INTO GIRLS’ SPORTS:

WEAVER HOPES THAT FORMER FEMALE ATHLETES WILL COME TO THE PRESENTATION AND SHARE THEIR STORIES WITH HER TOO:

HISTORY AT HIGH NOON BEGINS AT NOON THURSDAY IN THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA DOWNTOWN.