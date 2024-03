EDUCATION FUNDING STILL STUCK IN IOWA SENATE

STATE SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR SAYS THE AMOUNT OF STATE AID TO SCHOOLS IN IOWA AS WELL AS AN INCREASE IN TEACHER PAY ARE TIED UP BECAUSE OF THE AREA EDUCATION AGENCY PROPOSAL IN HIS CHAMBER.

TAYLOR SAYS THE THREE ISSUES CANNOT BE DELIBERATED SEPARATELY.

EDU AID OC………SEPARATED OUT. :23

TAYLOR IS VICE CHAIR OF THE SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE AND CHAIRS ITS APPROPRIATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE.

TAYLOR SAYS THE GOVERNOR’S PROPOSAL HAS BEEN MODIFIED IN THE SENATE, BUT HE STILL PREFERS THE HOUSE VERSION OF THE BILL.

THE GOVERNOR WANTS TO PLACE AEA’S UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. TAYLOR WOULD PREFER THAT AEAS REMAIN UNDER THE CONTROL OF THEIR OWN ELECTED BOARDS.