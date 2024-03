CONCERNS RAISED OVER SUSPENSION OF CITY INCLUSION LIASION

SEVERAL PEOPLE SPOKE DURING CITIZEN’S CONCERNS AT THE END OF MONDAY’S SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING REGARDING THE CITY’S INCLUSION LIASION SEMEHAR GHEBREKIDAN.

KSCJ HAS BEEN SENT A DOCUMENT SHOWING GHEBREKIDAN IS WORKING FROM HER HOME UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BECAUSE SHE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FROM CITY HALL.

HER SUSPENSION WITH PAY BEGAN FEBRUARY 21ST AND IS CONTINUING UNTIL THE CITY COMPLETES AN INVESTIGATION OF HER ACTIONS CONCERNING VIOLATIONS OF CITY WORK RULES ACCORDING TO THE DOCUMENT.

THE SPECIFICS OF THOSE VIOLATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN PROVIDED BY THE CITY, CITING IT AS A PERSONNEL MATTER AND NEITHER GHEBREKIDAN NOR THE SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO SPOKE ON HER BEHALF MONDAY, INCLUDING HER HUSBAND, HAVE PROVIDED THOSE DETAILS.

GHEBREKIDAN MUST REMAIN AT HOME UNDER THE SUSPENSION FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. EACH WEEKDAY, EXCEPT FOR A 30 MINUTE UNPAID LUNCH.