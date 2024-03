CITY COUNCIL TERMINATES LAMB ARTS LEASE OF OLD WEBSTER SCHOOL

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS VOTED TO TERMINATE THE LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY AND LAMB ARTS FOR THE USE OF THE OLD WEBSTER SCHOOL BUILDING LOCATED AT 417 MARKET STREET.

LAMB ARTS HAS BEEN USING THE 85 YEAR OLD BUILDING AS A THEATER WITH CLASSROOMS FOR 38 YEARS.

RUSSELL WOOLEY AND HIS WIFE DIANA WHO OVERSEE LAMB ARTS THANKED THE COUNCIL:

LAMB1 OC…….NATIONAL RECOGNITION. ;20

THE CURRENT LEASE WAS ENTERED INTO BETWEEN THE PARTIES ON APRIL 20TH OF 2015.

THE WOOLEY’S HAVE BEEN IN THE PROCESS OF TRYING TO MOVE THEIR COMPANY DOWNTOWN TO THE FORMER KCAU STUDIOS AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS, BUT A PARTIAL ROOF COLLAPSE HAS PUT THAT MOVE ON HOLD SO LAMB ARTS IS NOW TEMPORARILY AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

CITY STAFF INSPECTED THE BUILDING IN JUNE OF 2023 AND RAISED A NUMBER OF ISSUES AND CONCERNS WITH AND DIRECTED THOSE ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED.

FOLLOW UP INSPECTIONS REVEALED THAT THE IMPROVEMENTS WERE NOT MADE AND ON FEBRUARY 21ST THE WOOLEYS WERE GIVEN NOTICE BY THE CITY THAT DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS IN THE BUILDING, THEY WERE PROHIBITED FROM HOLDING ANY ASSEMBLIES OR CLASSES THERE.

LAMB2 OC…….THOSE 85 YEARS. :13

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO ALLOW THE WOOLEYS 90 DAYS TO MOVE ALL OF THEIR PROPERTY OUT OF THE BUILDING, EXTENDING A TEN DAY NOTICE SENT TO THEM TO TERMINATE THE LEASE.