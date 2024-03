SITZMANN TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13 SEAT

A LE MARS AREA MAN HAS FILED TO RUN FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13.

TRAVIS SITZMANN WAS BORN AND RAISED JUST SOUTH OF LE MARS.

HE ATTENDED GEHLEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL AND THEN THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, WHERE HE GRADUATED WITH A DEGREE IN POLITICAL SCIENCE.

SITZMANN HAS WORKED IN MANUFACTURING AND THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY, AS WELL AS HIS FATHER AND GRANDFATHER’S FARMS FOR OVER 20 YEARS.

HE SAYS HE IS PRO LAW ENFORCEMENT AND IS A FORMER RESERVE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY.

SITZMANN WILL RUN AGAINST FELLOW REPUBLICAN NOAH WIESELER IN THE JUNE PRIMARY FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION.

KEN CARLSON, THE CURRENT REPUBLICAN SERVING IN THE DISTRICT 13 SEAT, IS RETIRING AFTER ONE TERM IN OFFICE.

