DCI INVESTIGATES OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FT. DODGE

THE IOWA D-C-I IS LEADING THE INVESTIGATION OF AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FORT DODGE SATURDAY MORNING THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF THE SUSPECT.

FORT DODGE POLICE SAY OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A RESIDENCE THERE AROUND 8:40 A.M.FOR A REPORT OF A PERSON OUT OF CONTROL THAT HAD INJURED A DOG INSIDE THE RESIDENCE.

WHEN RESPONDING OFFICERS ENTERED THE RESIDENCE, THE SUSPECT RAN AT THEM BRANDISHING A PAIR OF KNIVES.

AN OFFICER FIRED HIS WEAPON AT THE SUSPECT, RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF THAT INDIVIDUAL.

NO OTHER DETAILS ABOUT THE INCIDENT HAVE BEEN RELEASED.

