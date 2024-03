BILL TO CIRCUMVENT IOWA AUDITOR AUTHORITY FAILS FUNNEL

A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE LET STATE AGENCY BUDGETS BE AUDITED BY PRIVATE C-P-A FIRMS RATHER THAN THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE STALLED IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND DIDN’T SURVIVE THE SECOND FUNNEL DEADLINE LAST WEEK.

IT WAS THE FIRST BILL REPUBLICANS PASSED IN THE IOWA SENATE THIS YEAR, BUT HOUSE STATE GOVERNMENT COMMITTEE CHAIR JANE BLOOMINGDALE OF NORTHWOOD DID NOT BRING IT UP FOR A VOTE WEDNESDAY IN HER COMMITTEE’S LAST MEETING OF THE YEAR:

A LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY ANALYSIS FOUND HOURLY RATES FOR PRIVATE C-P-A FIRMS WERE FAR HIGHER THAN THE RATE FOR C-P-AS IN THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE.

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND, THE ONLY DEMOCRAT ELECTED TO STATEWIDE OFFICE, SAYS THE BILL WOULD HAVE LET STATE GOVERNMENT INSIDERS PICK LAPDOG C-P-AS WHO WOULD COVER UP CORRUPTION.