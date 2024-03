THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS CAME UP WITH A 37-24 WIN OVER THE OKLAHOMA FLYING ACES IN THEIR REGULAR SEASON OPENER OF THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE ON FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE FLEET FARM ARENA.

TWO TEAM MILESTONES OCCURRED IN THE VICTORY.

BANDITS HEAD COACH ERV STROHBEEN NOTCHED HIS 100TH WIN WITH THE VICTORY AND QUARTERBACK SCOTT JENSEN RECORDED HIS 200TH CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWN WITH A SEVEN-YARD CONNECTION TO MR. BANDIT, FRED BRUNO IN THE SECOND QUARTER.