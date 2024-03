WATERPARK AREA CONSTRUCTION & DIRT WORK WILL BEGIN SOON

ON TUESDAY, SIOUX CITY RECEIVED A GRANT OF MORE THAN ONE-POINT-TWO MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION FOR HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION THAT WILL LEAD INTO A PROPOSED NORTHSIDE WATERPARK.

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY SAYS THAT RISE GRANT WILL BE MATCHED BY THE CITY TO CREATE A ROADWAY INTO THE PARK:

JOE ZEHRING OF SIOUX CITY IS WITH FRONTLINE DEVELOPMENT AND SIOUXLAND SPLASH WHICH ARE HEADING THE WATERPARK PROJECT AND SAYS THE HIGHWAY PROJECT WILL SOON BE BID OUT AND DIRT WORK AT THE PARK WILL ALSO UNDERWAY:

ZEHRING SAYS THE WATERPARK ITSELF WILL BE BUILT ON A TEN ACRE SITE WITH PLENTY OF PARKING AND SOME GREAT ATTRACTIONS FOR KIDS:

THERE WILL ALSO BE PLENTY OF ATTRACTIONS AIMED AT TEENS AND ADULTS ALSO:

ZEHRING SAYS ANOTHER SERVICE GEARED TOWARDS ADULTS WILL BE FULL SERVICE CABANAS.

DOUGHERTY SAYS IT’S PART OF A 42 ACRE SITE WHERE THERE IS ROOM FOR MORE DEVELOPMENT SUCH AS A HOTEL AND OTHER FUTURE AMENITIES.

THE WATERPARK WILL BE CONSTRUCTED EAST OF ANDERSON BROTHERS PRINTING OFF HIGHWAY 75.