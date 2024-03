SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY CELEBRATES LOCAL FUNDRAISING CONTRIBUTIONS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS ANNOUNCED THEIR MOST RECENT CAMPAIGN RAISED $2.9 MILLION DOLLARS THAT WILL GO TO LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND THEIR PROGRAMS HERE IN SIOUXLAND.

BRIAN AND HEATHER CRICHTON OF CMBA ARCHITECTS AND ARENA FIT WERE THE CAMPAIGN CHAIRS.

HEATHER HENNINGS, PRESIDENT OF UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THEY ARE ALL “IMMENSELY GRATEFUL FOR THE UNWAVERING SUPPORT OF INDIVIDUALS AND BUSINESSES WHO CHAMPION THIS VITAL WORK.”

THE CAMPAIGN IMPACT EVENT WAS HELD THURSDAY NIGHT AT BUFFALO ALICE.