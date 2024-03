SIOUX CITY SPEED CAMERAS TO MOVE TO NEW LOCATIONS

SIOUX CITY’S TWO MOBILE TRAFFIC CAMERAS WILL BE MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS NEXT WEEK.

POLICE SAY THE CAMERAS WILL BE MOVED WEDNESDAY TO THE 2800 BLOCK OF CHEYENNE BOULEVARD ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE AND THE 5200 BLOCK OF CHRISTY ROAD ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN.

SIGNS WILL BE PLACED NEAR THEM TO ALERT MOTORISTS TO THE CAMERAS, WHICH ARE USUALLY PLACED IN AREAS WHERE DRIVERS HAVE BEEN EXCEEDING THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT.

THE TOTAL FINE AND COURT COSTS FOR SPEEDING IN THOSE AREAS START AT AROUND $110 DOLLARS.

THE CAMERAS HAVE MOST RECENTLY BEEN ON MYRTLE STREET NEAR BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY AND ON LINCOLN WAY JUST OFF OF LEWIS BOULEVARD.