SIOUX CITY POPULATION SHOWS SLIGHT INCREASE

AN UPDATED POPULATION ESTIMATE FROM THE U-S CENSUS BUREAU SHOW GROWTH IN FOUR OF IOWA’S METROPOLITAN AREAS, INCLUDING SIOUX CITY.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

POPULATION OC…….SOQ :28

THE CENSUS BUREAU ESTIMATES INDICATE CEDAR RAPIDS, DUBUQUE AND THE WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS METROS ALL HAD VERY SMALL POPULATION LOSSES.

THE POPULATION IN THE QUAD CITIES DIPPED ONE-POINT-THREE PERCENT OVER THE PAST THREE YEARS.

AMONG ALL MIDWEST METROS, DES MOINES RANKED AS THE FASTEST GROWING, AHEAD OF INDIANAPOLIS AND MADISON, WISCONSIN.