NEBRASKA NAMES INTERIM ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA HAS NAMED AN INTERIM ATHLETICS DIRECTOR WHILE IT LOOKS FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT.

DENNIS LEBLANC, WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR ACADEMICS, WILL ACT AS THE TEMPORARY A-D.

HE HAS BEEN WORKING WITH THE HUSKERS FOR MORE THAN FOUR DECADES AND STARTED IN TRACK AND FIELD.

TREV ALBERTS, THE FORMER A-D AT NEBRASKA, ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK THAT HE TOOK AN A-D POSITION AT TEXAS A-AND-M.

NEBRASKA UNIVERSITY IS STARTING A NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR HIS REPLACEMENT.