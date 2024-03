WOMEN UNITED AWARD PROGRAM GRANTS

WOMEN UNITED OF THE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY AWARDED A TOTAL OF $92,450 TO EIGHT LOCAL NONPROFITS AND THEIR PROGRAMS.

THE RECIPIENTS INCLUDED HAVEN HOUSE FAMILY SERVICES CENTER TO PROVIDE A THERAPEUTIC CHILDREN’S ROOM WHERE THEY CAN FREELY PLAY WHILE STAFF SPEAK AND ADVOCATE WITH THEIR PARENTS AFTER A TRAUMATIC EVENT HAS TAKEN PLACE.

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER RECEIVED A PROGRAM GRANT TO HELP PROVIDE EXPANSION OF THE PARENT CHILD INTERACTION THERAPY PROGRAM.

SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE RECEIVED FUNDING TO HELP THEIR MISSION OF PROVIDING BEDS TO CHILDREN WHO WOULD OTHERWISE HAVE TO SLEEP ON FLOORS, COUCHES, AND OTHER INADEQUATE SITUATIONS.

THE WARMING SHELTER’S AWARD WILL BE USED TO PROVIDE CLASSROOM AND HYGIENIC SUPPLIES FOR SHELTERED CHILDREN, ALONG WITH AGE-APPROPRIATE TOYS AND GAMES.

MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE PRESCHOOL’S FUNDS WILL HELP PROVIDE PRESCHOOL CHILDREN WITH LIBRARY LUNCHROOM ACCOMMODATIONS AND A PLAYGROUND PRIVACY FENCE.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND’S GRANT AWARD IS TO EXPAND THEIR JUNIOR BIG MENTORING PROGRAM AT HUNT ELEMENTARY.

THE GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER IOWA WILL BENEFIT FROM A GRANT AWARD TO ALLOW GIRLS TO PARTICIPATE IN HIGH-QUALITY EDUCATIONAL AND SOCIAL EXPERIENCES WITHOUT THE FINANCIAL BURDEN OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

HEARTLAND COUNSELING SERVICE’S GRANT WILL PROVIDE AT-RISK YOUTH WITH ACCESS TO A MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM DESIGNED TO IMPROVE MENTAL HEALTH AND RESILIENCE, AND THE ABILITY TO FORM POSITIVE CONNECTIONS.