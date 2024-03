STATE PATROL BEGINS TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT MEASURES FOR ST. PATRICK’S WEEKEND

A WEEK-LONG, STATEWIDE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM WAS LAUNCHED WEDNESDAY AS IOWANS PLAN TO CELEBRATE THE UPCOMING SAINT PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND.

BRETT TJEPKES, CHIEF OF THE GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY BUREAU, IS REMINDING IOWANS TO TAKE IT EASY ON THE GREEN BEER, LEST THEY MAKE A POTENTIALLY-DEADLY MISTAKE BY GETTING BEHIND THE WHEEL.

TJEPKES SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ACROSS THE STATE WILL BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR LAWBREAKERS.

IF YOU FIND YOURSELF DRUNK AND STRANDED WITH YOUR VEHICLE, TJEPKES SAYS TO GIVE THE KEYS TO A SOBER DRIVER WHO CAN SAFELY DRIVE YOU HOME.

IF YOU HAVE A FRIEND WHO IS ABOUT TO DRIVE DRUNK, HE SAYS TO TAKE AWAY THEIR KEYS AND HELP THEM GET HOME SAFELY.

TJEPKES SAYS TO BE ON WATCH FOR PEDESTRIANS, AS AN INCREASE IN ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION AND PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC CAN BE A DANGEROUS COMBINATION.

IF YOU’RE ON FOOT, HE SAYS, CROSS STREETS IN WELL-LIT AREAS AND USE THE CROSSWALKS.

Radio Iowa