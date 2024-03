SOUTH DAKOTA MAY SEEK DEATH PENALTY AGAINST HOEK

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS GIVEN THE GO-AHEAD FOR THE STATE TO SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY FOR THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A MOODY COUNTY DEPUTY.

40-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOEK OF SIOUX FALLS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND AGGRAVATED ELUDING IN THE DEATH OF CHIEF DEPUTY KEN PROROK.

HOEK ALLEGEDLY SWERVED AND STRUCK CHIEF DEPUTY PROROK WHILE HE WAS PLACING SPIKE STRIPS ON THE ROAD DURING A PURSUIT BACK ON FEBRUARY 2ND.

JACKLEY SAYS HE PUT A LOT OF THOUGHT INTO THE DECISION AFTER SEVERAL MEETINGS WITH PROROK’S FAMILY AND MEMBERS OF THE MOODY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

BOTH PARTIES EXPRESSED THEY ARE IN FAVOR OF THE DEATH PENALTY IF HOEK IS CONVICTED.