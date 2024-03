CITY POLICE & FIREFIGHTERS COMPETE TO HELP SOUP KITCHEN

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE ARE TEAMING UP WITH THE SOUP KITCHEN AND LEADERSHIP SIOUXLAND FOR A FRIENDLY COMPETITION TO COLLECT CANNED GOODS TO DONATE TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.

LYN KLUENDER, DIRECTOR OF THE SOUP KITCHEN ON WEST 7TH STREET, SAYS THE MEALS THEY PROVIDE TO THOSE IN NEED ARE THANKS TO LOCAL DONATIONS:

SHE SAYS DONATIONS SHOULD BE CANNED OR BOXED NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS:

LT. JOHN NELSEN OF FIRE RESCUE AND POLICE OFFICER HEATHER SKOGMAN SAY DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR RESPECTIVE STATIONS:

THE COMPETITION RUNS THROUGH THE END OF MARCH WITH THE WINNING DEPARTMENT GETTING BRAGGING RIGHTS AND A TROPHY.