TOM EVERETT TO RETIRE AS CITY FIRE CHIEF THIS FALL

SIOUX CITY FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAYS HE PLANS TO RETIRE THIS SEPTEMBER.

EVERETT HAS SERVED WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE FOR 31 YEARS INCLUDING 16 AS CHIEF:

EVERETT HAS OVERSEEN SEVERAL CHANGES IN THE DEPARTMENT AS CHIEF, AND CREDITS THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVE WITH GROWING AND CHANGING WITH THOSE THROUGH THE PAST 16 YEARS:

HE IS ALSO PROUD OF COMMUNITY BASED EFFORTS INVOLVING THE DEPARTMENT’S FIREFIGHTERS, SUCH AS THE SAFE HOME PROJECT:

EVERETT SAYS HE HAS NO SPECIFIC PLANS FOR RETIREMENT, ALTHOUGH HE DOES SOME CONSULTING WORK AND HIS WIFE OWNS A COFFEE ROASTING BUSINESS.THAT HE WILL HELP WITH.

HE SAYS THEY WILL SPEND SOME TIME VISITING THEIR CHILDREN AND DOING FAMILY RELATED THINGS TOGETHER.

EVERETT HAS SPOKEN WITH THE CITY MANAGER ABOUT THE PROCESS TO REPLACE HIM AND SAYS HE WILL HELP BOB PADMORE WITH WHATEVER INPUT HE WISHES ON THAT DECISION.