OPENING OF NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER DELAYED TO MAY

IT WILL BE AT LEAST ANOTHER MONTH BEFORE THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IS READY TO OPEN.

L-E-C AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS MID-MAY IS NOW THE TARGET DATE.

WIECK SAYS IN A PREPARED STATEMENT THAT THE AUTHORITY BOARD IS BLAMING SOME OF THE CONTRACTORS ON THE PROJECT:

THE BOARD IS ALSO TAKING ISSUE WITH OTHER RELATED WORK AT THE FACILITY:

BECAUSE OF THE AUTHORITY’S LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN INTROBA, IN JANUARY THE AUTHORITY RETAINED ITS OWN MEP ENGINEER, RESOURCE CONSULTING ENGINEERS, LLC, TO PROVIDE INPUT REGARDING THE MECHANICAL SYSTEM ISSUES.

WIECK SAYS ANOTHER REPORT OF A FLOOD AT THE NEW FACILITY IS NOT TOTALLY TRUE:

THE NEW L-E-C DID FAIL ITS INITIAL INSPECTION BY THE STATE.

A LIST OF CORRECTIONS NEEDED WAS PROVIDED AND WIECK SAYS HE MET WITH HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION WEDNESDAY MORNING TO DISCUSS THEM.

HE SAYS THE AUTHORITY WILL CONTINUE TO PRESS THE CONSTRUCTION AND DESIGN PARTIES TO COMPLETE THE LEC WITHOUT FURTHER DELAY.

