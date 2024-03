FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH NEAR VOLIN S.D.

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A COLLISION INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE AND A SEPTIC TANKER TRUCK IN YANKTON COUNTY AROUND 5 P.M. TUESDAY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE 65-YEAR-OLD MOTORCYCLIST WAS TRAVELING EAST ON 301ST STREET NEAR VOLIN, AND WENT TO PASS A SEMI TRACTOR/TRAILER WHEN A SEPTIC TANKER TRUCK IN FRONT OF THE SEMI SLOWED TO TURN NORTH INTO A FIELD.

THE MOTORCYCLE DRIVER ATTEMPTING TO PASS THE SEMI STRUCK THE SIDE OF THE SEPTIC TANKER AS IT WAS TURNING.

THE MOTORCYCLE RIDER WAS THROWN FROM HIS CYCLE AND WAS NOT WEARING A HELMET..

HE DIED AT THE SCENE AS A RESULT OF HIS INJURIES.

HIS IDENTITY HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.