IOWA’S U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WILL RUN FOR THE NUMBER THREE POSITION IN SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP.

ERNST SAYS SHE WILL CHALLENGE FOR THE POSITION OF REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CHAIR.

SHE CURRENTLY HOLDS THE NUMBER FOUR POSITION IN THE SENATE GOP LEADERSHIP AS CHAIR OF THE REPUBLICAN POLICY COMMITTEE.

HER CANDIDACY IS PART OF A SHAKE-UP AFTER KENTUCKY SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL ANNOUNCED HE’S STEPPING DOWN FROM THE GOP SENATE LEADERSHIP.