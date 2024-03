BISHOP HEELAN STUDENTS HELP FEED THE HUNGRY

STUDENTS FROM BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SPENT WEDNESDAY PUTTING TOGETHER RICE MEAL PACKAGES TO BE SENT TO RESIDENTS OF HONDURAS.

MARY JAYNE MOUSEL IS ONE OF THE COORDINATORS OF THE ANNUAL PROJECT CALLED “THEN FEED JUST ONE”:

SHE SAYS SOME OF THE STUDENTS HAVE DIFFERENT JOBS TO DO IN COMPLETING THE PACKAGING PROCESS:

ONE OF THOSE STUDENTS HELPING WEIGH THE RICE IS KELLY CLEARY, AN EIGHTH GRADER FROM MATER DEI NATIVITY SCHOOL:

LAST YEAR, FACULTY, STAFF, AND VOLUNTEERS PACKED 103,464 MEALS FOR THE POOR IN HONDURAS.

MOUSEL SAYS THE GOAL IS TO DO MORE THIS YEAR:

EACH STUDENT AND ADULT THAT WORKS A ONE HOUR SHIFT ALSO DONATED $20-DOLLARS TO COVER THE COSTS OF THE FOOD, MATERIALS, AND SHIPPING TO HONDURAS.