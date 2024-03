TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCED IT IS PERMANENTLY CLOSING ITS PLANT IN PERRY, IOWA.

RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS.

TYSON IS PERRY’S LARGEST EMPLOYER WITH 12-HUNDRED WORKERS.

THE COMPANY ALSO HAS IOWA PLANTS IN COUNCIL BLUFFS, INDEPENDENCE, COLUMBUS JUNCTION, STORM LAKE, AND WATERLOO, PLUS ONE IN DAKOTA CITY NEBRASKA.