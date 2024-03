SIOUX CITY AWARDED RISE GRANT FOR WATERPARK ROAD PROJECT

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVED MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TUESDAY FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ROAD PROJECTS.

SIOUX CITY WAS APPROVED FOR AN AWARD TO BUILD A ROADWAY ALONG HIGHWAY 75 ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF THE CITY FOR A WATER PARK:

RISE3 OC……..LLC. ;09

THAT’S DEB ARP OF THE D-O-T WHO SAYS THE AWARD IS BASED ON THE BENEFITS THE WATER PARK WILL BRING TO SIOUX CITY:

RISE4 OC…….55 JOBS” :11

A COMMISSIONER ASKED IF THE AWARD WAS TO BENEFIT JUST ONE BUSINESS AS OTHER PROJECTS BENEFITING A SINGLE ENTITY HAD NOT BEEN FUNDED.

SIOUX CITY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR, CHRIS MEYERS, TOLD THE COMMISSION THE CITY PURCHASED 43 ACRES AT THE SITE WITH THE HOPES OF DEVELOPING THE AREA AROUND THE WATER PARK AS WELL.

RISE5 OC……AS WELL” :25

THE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVED THE REQUEST OF MORE THAN ONE-POINT-TWO MILLION DOLLARS OR 50 PERCENT OF THE PROJECT.

DESIGN OF THE ROADWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY JULY 2024, WITH CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED BY DECEMBER.

THE WATERPARK IS PLANNED TO BE CONSTRUCTED EAST OF ANDERSON BROTHERS PRINTING OFF HIGHWAY 75.