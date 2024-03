ROTARY CLUB INSTALLS NEW “WALKING BOOK” IN SPALDING PARK

CHILDREN PLAYING IN SPALDING PARK CAN ENJOY READING A NEW BOOK WHILE THEY WALK AROUND THE PARK THANKS TO AN ONGOING PROJECT BY THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB.

CLUB PRESIDENT HEATHER HENNINGS AND CLUB MEMBERS SPENT PART OF THEIR AFTERNOON INSTALLING LAMINATED STORYBOOK PANELS FROM A CHILDREN’S BOOK AROUND THE PARK’S WALKING PATH:

THE CLUB CHANGES THE STORY BOOK PANELS EVERY SIX WEEKS OR SO WHEN THE WEATHER IS NICE.

THEY BEGAN THE PROJECT IN AUGUST OF 2022:

THE LATEST BOOK IS TITLED “THE WONKY DONKEY”.

HENNINGS SAYS THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY “THE DINKY DONKEY” LATER THIS YEAR.