OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED CONTINUES BIKE HELMET SAFETY PROGRAMS

MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH.

ONCE AGAIN OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED OF SIOUX CITY IS HOLDING ACTIVITIES TO HELP REDUCE THE RISK OF BRAIN TRAUMA THROUGH INJURY.

JENNIFER MCCABE IS THE PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF THE AGENCY THAT PROVIDES CARE AND SERVICES TO THOSE WHO HAVE SUSTAINED THAT TYPE OF INJURY OR CONDITION:

MCCABE SAYS ONE OF THEIR MOST POPULAR YOUTH PROGRAMS IS GETTING UNDERWAY:

LAST YEAR OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED DISTRIBUTED 1600 BIKE HELMETS TO LOCAL 2ND GRADERS.

ANOTHER YOUTH PROGRAM IS CALLED “YOU’VE BEEN TICKETED” THAT IS RUN WITH THE HELP OF SIOUX CITY POLICE:

IT’S THE TENTH YEAR FOR THAT PROGRAM.

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED ALSO SERVES AROUND 35 CLIENTS WHO RECEIVE CARE AT THEIR SEVEN HOMES AND FACILITIES ON GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD.