ONE INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE I-29 MONONA COUNTY COLLISION

A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 29 JUST AFTER 10 P.M. IN MONONA COUNTY MONDAY NIGHT HAS SENT ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A HONDA ACCORD WAS STOPPED WITH NO LIGHTS ON IN THE RIGHT LANE OF SOUTH BOUND I29 NEAR THE 118,4 MILE MARKER WHEN IT WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING INTERNATIONAL TRUCK.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TRUCK DRIVER TRIED TO AVOID THE COLLISION, BUT STRUCK THE CAR, PUSHING IT INTO THE WEST DITCH.

THE OCCUPANT OF THE CAR, 45-YEAR-OLD DAVID MARTINEZ OF SIOUX FALLS, WAS AIRLIFTED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE TRUCK DRIVER FROM HALBUR, IOWA WAS NOT INJURED.