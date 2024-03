IOWA PLACES HOLD ON SPORTS BETTOR “BLOCKED LIST”

A PANEL OF IOWA LAWMAKERS HAS PLACED A HOLD A PROPOSED RULE TO REQUIRE THAT IOWA CASINOS MAINTAIN LISTS OF COACHES, ATHLETES AND OTHER OFFICIALS WHO’D BE BARRED FROM PLACING SPORTS BETS BECAUSE OF THEIR INVOLVEMENT IN COLLEGE SPORTS OR FANTASY SPORTS.

REPRESENTATIVE MEGAN JONES OF SIOUX RAPIDS SAYS THE RULE MAY HAVE BEEN SPURRED BY THE 2019 LAW THAT MADE IT LEGAL IN IOWA TO BET ON SPORTS – BUT IT WOULD HAVE BEEN UNUSUAL.

BETTORS1 OC….TO GO THROUGH.” :14

THE PROCESS TO BLOCK THIS REGULATION STARTED IN SEPTEMBER, WELL BEFORE CHARGES AGAINST IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETES ACCUSED OF PLACING ILLEGAL SPORTS BETS WERE DROPPED.

BETTORS2 OC…..THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.” :24

JONES SAYS IT WOULD BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO KEEP AN ACCURATE, UP TO DATE LIST OF ALL THE SPORTS FIGURES THAT SHOULDN’T BE BETTING ON SPORTING EVENTS.

THE LEGISLATURE’S ADMINISTRATIVE RULES REVIEW COMMITTEE HAS USED ITS AUTHORITY TO PREVENT THE RULE FROM TAKING EFFECT UNTIL THE SPRING OF 2025.

THE RULE WOULD HAVE APPLIED TO FANTASY SPORTS AS WELL IN-PERSON SPORTING EVENTS.

A RESOLUTION TO NULLIFY THE RULE ALTOGETHER WON HOUSE APPROVAL ON A 92-TO-ONE VOTE AND AWAITS SENATE ACTION.