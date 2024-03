2ND PHASE OF LOCAL HWY 20 RECONSTRUCTION BEGINS MONDAY

THE SECOND PHASE OF THE RECONSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF MENARD’S BEGINS ON MONDAY.

IOWA D-O-T CONSTRUCTION ENGINEER JASON KLEMME SAYS THE WESTBOUND LANES WILL BE CLOSED WITH TRAFFIC DRIVING HEAD TO HEAD ON THE EASTBOUND SIDE OF HIGHWAY 20 THAT WAS REBUILT LAST YEAR.

HE SAYS THERE WILL BE A DETOUR TO HEAD NORTH ON THE HIGHWAY 75 BYPASS JUST EAST OF MENARDS:

HE SAYS TRAFFIC LIGHT SIGNALS WILL BE IN PLACE AND THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF SIGNAGE TO ALERT DRIVERS:

THE LENGTH OF THE RECONSTRUCTION IS FOR AROUND TWO MILES WITH A THREE MILE TRAFFIC IMPACT ON THE PROJECT WHICH WILL COST A COMBINED $30 MILLION DOLLARS WHEN BOTH PHASES ARE FINISHED.

KLEMME SAYS THERE WILL BE A NEW PERMANENT REALIGNMENT FOR MOTORISTS TO ADJUST TO ONCE THE WORK IS UNDERWAY AND COMPLETED:

THE DETOURS BEGIN AT 7 A.M.MONDAY WITH THE CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE RUNNING UNTIL AROUND THANKSGIVING IN NOVEMBER, WEATHER PERMITTING.