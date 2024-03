USD FRATERNITY DONATES STEM CELLS

A UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA FRATERNITY IS DONATING STEM CELLS IN AN EFFORT TO SAVE LIVES.

USD’S SIGMA ALPHA EPSILON FRATERNITY HAS 33 MEMBERS IN THEIR CHAPTER, AND THEY ARE ALL ON THE STEM CELL DONOR LIST ‘BE THE MATCH.’

ONE MEMBER, CAEL SUTTON, WAS RECENTLY CALLED AS A MATCH.

HE WAS FLOWN DOWN TO HOUSTON BY THE NATIONAL MARROW DONOR PROGRAM FOR THREE DAYS WHERE HE DONATED STEM CELLS BY GIVING BLOOD.

SUTTON IS ONLY ALLOWED TO KNOW THE AGE AND GENDER OF WHO HE’S DONATING TO, BUT THEY WILL BE ALLOWED TO MEET WITH CONSENT AFTER ONE CALENDAR YEAR.

THE FRATERNITY IS HOSTING A STEM CELL DRIVE IN VERMILLION ON MARCH 26TH FOR ANYONE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 TO 60 TO ATTEND.