RECONSTRUCTION OF SOUTH CECELIA STREET IN MORNINGSIDE WILL GET UNDERWAY THIS SPRING.

THE CITY IS HOSTING AN INFORMATIONAL MEETING FOR AFFECTED RESIDENTS AT 5:00 P.M. TUESDAY AT THE

MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY’S GARRETSON CONFERENCE ROOM AT 4005 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

PROJECT DETAILS WILL BE DISCUSSED WITH THOSE ATTENDING.

NO ACTION IS ANTICIPATED ON ANY POLICY ISSUES..