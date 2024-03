SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN MACHETE ATTACK

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN JAIL FACING SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING ANOTHER WOMAN WITH A MACHETE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

37-YEAR-OLD IONA LASLEY IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY, ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ELUDING, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

ARREST DOCUMENTS STATE LASLEY WAS IN A VEHICLE AND YELLING AT A FEMALE TRANSIENT IN THE ALLEY NORTH OF THE 400 BLOCK OF 14TH STREET AROUND 2;30 P.M. SUNDAY.

SHE EXITED THE VEHICLE WITH A 12-INCH MACHETE IN HAND AND ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED THE TRANSIENT FEMALE VICTIM WITH IT, KNOCKING HER TO THE GROUND AND STRIKING HER IN THE LEG, FACE, AND HANDS CREATING SERIOUS CUTS REQUIRING MEDICAL TRANSPORT BY AMBULANCE.

THE POLICE REPORT SAYS LASLEY RAN FROM THE SCENE WITH THE WEAPON IN HAND, WAS CHASED BY AN OFFICER AND CAUGHT IN THE 1400 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET WHERE SHE WAS ARRESTED.

LASLEY IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,600 BOND.