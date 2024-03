SCHOLTEN WARNS OF POSSIBLE A-I INFLUENCE IN ELECTIONS

IOWA LAWMAKERS ARE CONSIDERING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR THOSE WHO FAIL TO DISCLOSE THAT A CAMPAIGN AD IS A “DEEP FAKE.”

THE PROPOSAL COMES AS A-I TECHNOLOGY CAN BE USED TO GENERATE FAKE VIDEO AND AUDIO OF A CANDIDATE SEEMING TO SAY SOMETHING THEY’VE NEVER SAID.

REPRESENTATIVE J-D SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS A-I IS CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY THAT’S BEING USED TO TRY TO INFLUENCE ELECTIONS.

FAKE9 OC…….ELECTION INTEGRITY. ;08

A BILL THAT PASSED THE HOUSE 93-TO-ONE LAST WEEK REQUIRES “DEEP FAKE” ADS FOR CANDIDATES OR BALLOT INITIATIVES IN IOWA TO INCLUDE A DISCLAIMER.

THAT DISCLAIMER HAS TO SAY THAT THE AD CONTAINS A-I GENERATED CONTENT THAT’S BEEN MANIPULATED.

REPRESENTATIVE LINDSAY JAMES OF DUBUQUE SAYS IT’S AN IMPORTANT STEP.

FAKE10 OC……………ON THIS ISSUE.” :09

THE BILL ALSO WOULD PROHIBIT THE USE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS THAT COUNT OR MARK BALLOTS IN IOWA ELECTIONS.

THE BILL MUST CLEAR THE SENATE STATE GOVERNMENT COMMITTEE BY FRIDAY TO REMAIN ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATAION THIS YEAR.

Radio Iowa