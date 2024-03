JOHNSON CO-SPONSORS TIKTOK CHOICE BILL

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON HAS CO-SPONSORED BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION TO TAKE FURTHER STEPS TO PROHIBIT THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY’S ACCESS TO AMERICANS’ PRIVATE DATA THROUGH APPS LIKE TIKTOK.

THE “PROTECTING AMERICANS FROM FOREIGN ADVERSARY CONTROLLED APPLICATIONS ACT” WOULD REMOVE CHINESE BACKED BYTE DANCE APPS, INCLUDING TIKTOK, FROM AMERICAN APP STORES AND WEB HOSTING SERVICES UNLESS THE APPLICATION SEVERS TIES TO ENTITIES LIKE BYTE DANCE THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CONTROL OF A FOREIGN ADVERSARY:

THIS BILL GIVES TIKTOK THE CHOICE TO CONTINUE OPERATING ITS HIGH-USER PLATFORM IN AMERICA IF IT CUTS TIES WITH CHINA:

JOHNSON HAS LONG BEEN A CRITIC OF TIKTOK AND BYTE DANCE.