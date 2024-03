BANDITS READY FOR NEW LEAGUE AND REGULAR SEASON

FRESH OFF OF THEIR 49-14 PRE-SEASON WIN LAST SATURDAY OVER THE MINNEAPOLIS WARRIORS, THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS OPEN THEIR 2024 REGULAR SEASON AT HOME AGAINST THE OKLAHOMA FLYING ACES THIS FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE DOWNTOWN EVENTS CENTER.

COACH ERV STROHBEEN SAYS PLAYING IN A NEW LEAGUE, THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE, WITH SOME NEW OPPONENTS, WILL PRESENT SOME CHALLENGES:

THE COACH SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL FAMILIAR NAMES ON DEFENSE AND OFFENSE THIS YEAR:

RUNNING BACK DREW PROHASKA, A BRIAR CLIFF ALUMNUS, IS ONE OF THOSE KEY RETURNING VETERANS, WHO LIKE FRED BRUNO, HAVE EACH PLAYED FOR OVER A DECADE WITH THE BANDITS:

CARLTON WATKINS WILL BE ONE OF THE ANCHORS ON THE DEFENSIVE UNIT;

THE REGULAR SEASON KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:15 P.M. THIS FRIDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY IN THE FLEET FARM ARENA.