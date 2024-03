16 YEAR OLD GIRL CHARGED IN STRANGER DANGER CASE

A SCARY MOMENT FOR A 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE RESULTED IN A CHARGE BEING FILED AGAINST A 16-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE FEMALE.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE IN THE 4500 BLOCK OF CHEYENNE BOULEVARD.

A REPORT WAS MADE TO THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT INVOLVING A YOUNG FEMALE

THAT WAS APPROACHED BY A FEMALE STRANGER IN A SILVER FORD BRONCO .

THE DRIVER WAS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE FEMALE, POSSIBLY IN HER EARLY 20’S, WHO OFFERED THE GIRL CANDY, AND THEN BACKED UP AND MADE COMMENTS ABOUT HER SHOES.

POLICE WERE CONTACTED AND VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT WAS OBTAINED AND SHARED WITH THE PUBLIC.

THAT RESULTED IN A SECOND JUVENILE SUSPECT WHO WAS AN OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE, SEEING THE VIDEO AND CONTACTING SIOUX CITY POLICE.

A 16 YEAR OLD JUVENILE FEMALE WAS CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ENCOURAGE PARENTS TO TAKE THIS OPPURTUNITY TO HAVE CONVERSATIONS WITH YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT STAYING SAFE AND UNDERSTANDING STRANGER DANGER.