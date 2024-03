NEBRASKA STATE BUDGET MAY SET UNUSUAL RECORD

A STATE BUDGET THAT WOULD LEAVE NEBRASKA WITH A RECORD AMOUNT OF UNSPENT MONEY HAS PASSED THROUGH A COMMITTEE VOTE.

THE BILL WOULD LIMIT SPENDING TO A THREE-POINT-ONE PERCENT INCREASE.

IT MAKES SOME CHANGES TO THE INITIAL 2023-2025 BUDGET, BUT HOLDS TO RECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN EARLIER THIS YEAR.

IF THE PLAN PASSES AND IS FOLLOWED, MORE THAN ALMOST 575-MILLION DOLLARS WOULD BE IN THE STATE GENERAL FUND WITH ANOTHER 904-MILLION IN A CASH RESERVE FUND.

DEBATE IN THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE WILL START TUESDAY.