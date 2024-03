FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS BUSINESS

FIRE DAMAGED A LE MARS BUSINESS EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN THE LE MARS INDUSTRIAL PARK.

LE MARS FIRE RESCUE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THEY RESPONDED TO THE FIRE AT TRITZ PALLET AND KAMPS COMPANY 4:22 A.M.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE EAST BUILDING’S ROOF WITH HEAVY FIRE INSIDE AMONG THE PALLETS AND IN AN INTERIOR WALL.

TEAMS OF FIREFIGHTERS FROM LE MARS, ORANGE CITY AND SIOUX CENTER BATTLED THE FIRE FOR FOUR HOURS.

THERE WAS NO FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM IN THE BUILDING.

SCHIPPER SAYS THE ORIGIN OF THE FIRE WAS IN PALLETS ALONG A DIVIDER WALL INSIDE THE BUILDING AND RULED THE CAUSE ACCIDENTAL.

HE SAYS THE MOST PROBABLE CAUSE WAS A HEATER IN THE BUILDING’S CEILING CAME APART AND FELL INTO THE PALLETS, IGNITING THEM.

DAMAGE IS ESTIMATED AT 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

SCHIPPER SAYS THE BUILDING IS STILL USABLE, BUT WILL REQUIRE REPAIRS AND CLEANING.

Photo by Luke Larson