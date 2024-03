SPENCER POLICE ARREST ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

TWO ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED BY SPENCER, IOWA POLICE FRIDAY MORNING.

SPENCER POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH HELP FROM THE HIGH RISK ENTRY AND ARREST TEAM EXECUTED SIMULTANEOUS SEARCH WARRANTS AT TWO RESIDENCES AROUND 8:30 A.M.

THE SEARCH WARRANTS WERE IN RESPONSE TO AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ARMED ROBBERY THAT TOOK PLACE ON FEBRUARY 27TH WHERE THE VICTIM REPORTED THAT A MALE SUSPECT HAD HELD HIM AT GUNPOINT WHILE HE WAS IN A PARKED VEHICLE AND ASSAULTED HIM BEFORE TAKING AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF CASH.

22 YEAR-OLD DARRIOUS GREEN OF SPENCER WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ROBBERY 1ST DEGREE, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS CAUSING BODILY INJURY, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST OFFENSE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

20 YEAR-OLD TARON GREEN OF SPENCER WAS CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST OFFENSE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

DARIUS GREEN IS BEING HELD AT THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL ON $26,000 BOND.

TARON GREEN IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $1000 BOND.