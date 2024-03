SIOUX CITY WELCOMES NEW POLICE OFFICER

A NEW OFFICER HAS BEEN SWORN IN TO BEGIN DUTIES AS A MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.

OFFICER BRANDON LINDSEY WAS A FORMER BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY ATHLETE:

THE GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA NATIVE WAS RECRUITED TO BRIAR CLIFF WHERE HE MET THE WOMAN HE WOULD LATER MARRY AND THEY RE-ESTABLISHED A SIOUX CITY CONNECTION AFTER HE WORKED THREE YEARS WITH THE CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

BESIDES THE THREE YEARS WITH THE CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LINDSEY ALSO WORKED IN THEIR STATE PRISON SYSTEM FOR A YEAR.

THE LINDSEYS SAY SIOUX CITY IS THEIR HOME NOW AND THEY DON’T PLAN ON MOVING AGAIN.