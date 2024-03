REACTION FROM TRI-STATE POLITICIANS TO BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

WHILE DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS REACTED POSITIVELY TO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH THURSDAY NIGHT SAYING HE WAS ENERGIZED AND STRONGLY DELIVERED HIS MESSAGE, MOST REPUBLICANS TOOK THE OPPOSITE VIEW.

AMONG THE COMMENTS, IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “YOU CAN’T PUT LIPSTICK ON A PIG. NO AMOUNT OF POSITIVE SPIN ABOUT THE STATE OF OUR UNION WILL CONVINCE IOWANS AND AMERICANS THAT LIFE IN JOE BIDEN’S AMERICA IS GOOD”.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE, WHO IS SEEKING THE SENATE’S G-O-P LEADERSHIP POST, WENT ONLINE WITH HIS MESSAGE:

AT THIS YEAR’S ADDRESS, ERNST HOSTED HAGIT CHEN, WHOSE 19-YEAR-OLD SON ITAY HAS BEEN HELD HOSTAGE BY IRAN-BACKED HAMAS SINCE THE OCTOBER 7TH ATTACK ON ISRAEL.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS STATED AFTERWARDS THAT “THREE YEARS OF JOE BIDEN HAS LED TO RECORD INFLATION, AN OPEN BORDER, CRIME, AND THE DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA’S IMAGE ON THE WORLD STAGE”.

SHE SAID ‘BIDEN WANTS US TO BELIEVE NOTHING IS WRONG, BUT THAT COULDN’T BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH. IOWANS, AND AMERICANS, KNOW IT”.

