PATE CALLS ATTENTION TO CIVICS WEEK ACTIVITIES

NEXT WEEK IS NATIONAL CIVIC LEARNING WEEK.

AS PART OF THAT EFFORT, IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE HAS LAUNCHED A NEW SERIES OF VIDEOS DESIGNED TO GIVE IOWA VOTERS AN IN-DEPTH LOOK AT THE STATE’S VOTING PROCESS.

THE VIDEO SERIES INCLUDES VOTER REGISTRATION, REGISTRATION MANAGEMENT, ABSENTEE VOTING, AND MORE.

VOTEVID OC…ELECTION INTEGRITY. :23

THE SERIES INCLUDES 18 SEPARATE VIDEOS ABOUT IOWA’S VOTING PROCESS.

ADDITIONAL VIDEOS COVERING TOPICS LIKE ELECTION DAY AND THE TABULATION PROCESS WILL BE RELEASED IN THE COMING MONTHS.

THE VIDEOS CAN BE ACCESSED AT VOTINGPROCESS.IOWA.GOV.

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAS PARTNERED WITH THE U.S. CHAMBER FOUNDATION TO HOST A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CIVICS COMPETITION TO ENCOURAGE MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TO ENGAGE IN CIVICS AND CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR COMMUNITIES.

IN THE FIRST ROUND, LOCAL 6TH, 7TH, AND 8TH GRADERS TOOK PART IN AN ESSAY COMPETITION.

JUDGES SELECTED 20 FINALISTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LOCAL LIVE QUIZ EVENT ON APRIL 1ST TO TEST THEIR CIVICS KNOWLEDGE.

THE TOP THREE WINNERS WILL MOVE ON TO THE STATE COMPETITION IN AUGUST.

THE FIRST PLACE STUDENT WILL RECEIVE A $500 CASH PRIZE, 2ND PLACE $250 AND 3RD PLACE $125 DOLLARS.

THE APRIL 1ST LOCAL FINALS TAKE PLACE AT 7 P.M. IN THE RE/MAX CITY CENTRE AT 712 4TH STREET IN THE FORMER RIVIERA THEATER.