IT’S TIME TO FORM LOCAL “LITTER DASH” TEAMS

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS INVITING RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, AND COMMUNITY GROUPS TO START FORMING TEAMS TO TAKE PART IN THE ANNUAL LITTER DASH IN APRIL.

ARAH MONTAGNE OF CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES SAYS THE EVENT IS A LITTER CLEANUP AIMED TO HELP BEAUTIFY OUR COMMUNITY AND REDUCE THE IMPACT OF LITTER ON OUR ENVIRONMENT.

YOU MAY REGISTER YOUR TEAM ONLINE AT

http://SIOUX-CITY.ORG/LITTERDASH.

IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER WHICH OCCURRED LAST YEAR, THE LITTER DASH WILL BE RESCHEDULED TO FRIDAY, APRIL 26TH AT NOON.

TEAMS WILL JOIN OTHERS AT NOON ON FRIDAY, APRIL 19 FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LUNCH AND VOLUNTEER RALLY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER.

PARTICIPANTS WILL BE PROVIDED COLLECTION MATERIALS, INCLUDING GLOVES AND BAGS.

FOLLOWING LUNCH, EACH GROUP WILL GO TO THEIR ASSIGNED LOCATION.