IOWA HOUSE APPROVES BIG PAY RAISE FOR TEACHERS

THE IOWA HOUSE HAS PASSED A PLAN TO RAISE THE MINIMUM SALARY FOR TEACHERS BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT WITHIN TWO YEARS.

THE CURRENT MINIMUM SALARY IS 33-THOUSAND-500 DOLLARS A YEAR.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE BILL GUSTOFF OF DES MOINES SAYS THE PLAN WOULD BRING ABOUT THE LARGEST SINGLE BOOST TO TEACHER PAY IN STATE HISTORY.

THE PLAN ALSO WOULD FUND PAYING A 15-DOLLAR-AN-HOUR WAGE TO OTHER SCHOOL STAFF, LIKE PARAEDUCATORS.

DEMOCRAT SUE CAHILL FROM MARSHALLTOWN, WHO’S A RETIRED TEACHER, SAYS THERE’S BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT THIS IS THE RIGHT MOVE.

THE HOUSE BILL PASSED ON A 93-TO-ONE VOTE.

THE STATE SENATE’S EDUCATION COMMITTEE’S A-E-A PLAN WOULD RAISE MINIMUM TEACHER PAY, BUT TO A LOWER LEVEL AROUND 46-THOUAND DOLLARS A YEAR.

